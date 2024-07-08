Parker (5-5) took the loss Monday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

After pitching to a 5.82 ERA across 17 innings over his last three outings, Parker looked much sharper against St. Louis, tossing his sixth quality start of the season. The Washington rookie yielded just one extra-base hit -- a 415-foot solo shot to Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth. Although the 24-year-old southpaw hasn't tallied a win since June 16, he has been a dependable starter overall with a 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 74:19 K:BB across 91.2 innings. Parker is tentatively scheduled to pitch against the Brewers on the road in his next start this weekend.