Povich (0-2) took the loss Monday against Cleveland, yielding three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Povich allowed four extra-base hits on the night including a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning. Since a brutal MLB debut on June 6 where he allowed six earned runs, the 24-year-old rookie has pitched to a 2.20 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 16.1 innings over his past three starts. It remains to be seen if Povich will hold onto his rotation spot when Dean Kremer (triceps) returns from the IL. With Kremer likely to be activated in early July, Povich should make at least one more start, currently scheduled for this weekend against the Rangers.