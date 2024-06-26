Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Guardians.

Cowser has gone a modest 11-for-61 (.180) over 22 contests while seeing a part-time role in June. Five of his hits this month have gone for extra bases, and he's up to 10 homers on the year after Tuesday's long ball. He's slashing just .226/.317/.429 with 32 RBI, 29 runs scored and five stolen bases. Anthony Santander is about the only constant in the Orioles' outfield, leaving Cowser to compete with Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Heston Kjerstad for two positions on a regular basis.