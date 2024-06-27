Kremer (triceps) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in his third rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. He struck out five batters.

Kremer got his pitch count up to 75 and looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list from a workload standpoint, but it's unclear if Baltimore is keen on slotting him back into the rotation while he's largely struggled during the minor-league assignment. The right-hander has posted an 11.42 ERA and 9:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings across his three starts. He's been out since late May with a right triceps strain.