Henderson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.

Henderson worked a nine-pitch at-bat to lead off the first inning, and it ended with him taking Zack Wheeler deep. It was Henderson's lone hit in the game, but it was enough to extend his hitting streak to 10 contests, a span in which he's gone 14-for-43 (.326) with three long balls. The star shortstop is up to 22 homers, 49 RBI, 56 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a .274/.370/.588 slash line through 70 games in his breakout campaign.