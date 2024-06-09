Henderson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 5-0 win against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Henderson iced the game for Baltimore in the ninth inning, swatting a three-run shot to right field to give the team a 5-0 lead. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, second most in the majors behind Aaron Judge. Henderson has reached base safely via hit or walk in 17 straight games and is batting .258 with four home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs, a stolen base and an 18:20 BB:K during that span.