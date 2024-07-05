Westburg went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

Westburg has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 16-for-54 (.296) with three homers and seven RBI in that span. The infielder is up to 14 homers this season while adding 49 RBI, 42 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .280/.329/.508 slash line across 80 contests. He continues to split time between second base and third base, but he's firmly in the middle of the Orioles' lineup on a near-everyday basis, and he has the production to match that role.