Machado (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado sustained a mild right hip flexor strain Wednesday against the Angels, and the 31-year-old will sit for a second straight game Friday. While he didn't start in the series opener against Arizona on Thursday, Machado did pinch hit for Kyle Higashioka in the eighth inning and grounded out to the pitcher. While Machado begins Friday's game in the dugout, Donovan Solano will start at third base and bat fifth against Diamonbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.