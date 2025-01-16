The Padres signed Maldonado to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Maldonado was released by the White Sox in July of this past season after slashing just .119/.174/.230 in 147 plate appearances. The 38-year-old has also earned a minus-21 Run Value via Baseball Savant over the last two seasons for his defensive work. The Padres do have a tenuous catching situation with Luis Campusano coming off a disappointing season and Brett Sullivan currently slated to back him up, so it's possible Maldonado wins a roster spot.