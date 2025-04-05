Maldonado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Maldonado supplied San Diego's only run of the game with a solo blast to left field in the third inning. The veteran catcher had gone just 2-for-11 heading into Friday, and his homer against Chicago was his first of the campaign. Maldonado and Elias Diaz have split work behind the plate for the Padres pretty evenly so far this season -- the former has played in five games and logged 13 plate appearances while the latter has registered 16 plate appearances and has also appeared in five contests.