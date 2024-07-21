Maldonado was released by the White Sox after he cleared waivers Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The veteran catcher was designated for assignment by Chicago on Wednesday, and it's hardly a surprise he passed through waivers unclaimed. Maldonado has a .119/.174/.230 slash line in 147 plate appearances this season and may have a tough time finding another landing spot in the big leagues.
