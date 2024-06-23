The Phillies recalled Mercado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Mercado will take over the spot on the 26-man active roster than previously belonged to right-hander Taijuan Walker (finger), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. A 25-year-old right-hander, Mercado had started in 10 of his 14 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, compiling a 1.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 44:23 K:BB over 47.1 innings. Mercado will be utilized out of the Philadelphia bullpen for now, with Spencer Turnbull lined up to start Wednesday against the Tigers as a replacement in the rotation for Walker, per Paul Casella of MLB.com.