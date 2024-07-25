Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Garcia recorded hits in each of his first three trips to the plate, topping things off with an RBI double in the fifth before also coming around to score following a fielding error from Luis Robert. It marked only the second three-hit game of the season for Garcia and his first multi-hit game this month. He's still batting .169 in July following Wednesday's performance, though he's now hit safely and driven in at least one run in back-to-back contests while also swiping two bags over that stretch to put him at nine steals on the season.