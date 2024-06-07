Seager (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

The hamstring injury that caused Seager's departure from Wednesday's matchup with the Tigers is considered minor, but he'll still be out of the starting nine for at least one game. The 30-year-old is still on Texas' lineup card, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, and he isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list. Josh Smith will shift to shortstop while Ezequiel Duran receives a start at the hot corner.