Carter (back) no longer has any restrictions on what he can do in the field or weight room, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The promise Cater showed promise in 2023, when he batted .306 (1.058 OPS) in 23 regular-season games and appeared in 17 postseason games for the eventual World Series champs, never materialized in 2024. The outfielder endured a slow start then a stress reaction in his back in May. He was eventually shut down after multiple attempts to ramp up. The 22-year-old's added strength and bulked up during the offseason in preparation for what is expected to be a normal spring. A healthy Carter should be a regular in the Rangers' outfield, most likely center field.