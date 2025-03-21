Carter and Leody Taveras could operate as a platoon in center field to start the regular season, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter's struggle to hit lefties means he could face righties only, although Taveras isn't much better against southpaws. This spring, Carter has five strikeouts in seven at-bats against left-handers, while Taveras is slashing .154/.214/.153 in 13 at-bats against them. Texas manager Bruce Bochy was bullish about both, noting each have been squaring up the ball better over the last few weeks. Carter was passable against lefties in the minors, but he hasn't had the opportunity to consistently face the high-caliber left-handers that pitch in the majors.