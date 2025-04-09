Carter was removed Tuesday in the eighth inning of Triple-A Round Rock's 16-3 loss to Oklahoma City after his hand was struck by a pitch on a bunt attempt, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The Rangers haven't provided word whether Carter suffered a fracture or is merely dealing with bruising and/or soreness, but even a minor injury would likely be enough to take him out of consideration for a call-up if Wyatt Langford -- who exited Texas' 10-6 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday due to oblique tightness -- requires a stint on the injured list. Even before getting hurt, Carter hadn't gained much momentum in his bid to return to the big leagues; he's gotten off to a 2-for-22 start to the season at Triple-A, though his 7:7 K:BB over 29 plate appearances has been promising.