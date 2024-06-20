Corniell will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Corniell has been sidelined all season with an elbow issue. While it was initially referred to as inflammation when he went on the Double-A Frisco 7-day injured list back in early April, subsequent testing has revealed the bad news. It's not yet clear whether Corniell will have a full Tommy John surgery or internal brace procedure, but in either case he is done for 2024 and is likely to miss at least a large chunk, if not all, of 2025, as well.