Springs (elbow) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five across three innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Durham Friday, MLB.com reports.

The surface results weren't impressive for Springs, though all of his runs were surrendered on a home run. He also drew 12 whiffs on 29 swings against Triple-A Lehigh Valley, six of which came against changeups. In total he threw 45 pitches in his longest rehab outing since retaking the mound June 7. That workload suggests he has work left to do before being activated, but he'll soon need to agree to continue his rehab assignment with the team beyond the standard 30 days -- an option for pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery.