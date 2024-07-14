De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

The Reds teed off on Edward Cabrera and the Miami bullpen for six combined homers, and De La Cruz got in on the fun with a long ball to the batter's eye in the third inning. De La Cruz has been managing a hand issue recently, but it hasn't cost him playing time -- his absence Thursday was said to be unrelated -- nor has it affected his performance. De La Cruz is a first-time All-Star and he's been a top-10 fantasy player so far this season on account of his .255/.345/.476 slash line, 16 homers, 41 RBI, 63 runs and 46 steals through 95 games.