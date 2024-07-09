De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI, two stolen bases and a walk in Monday's win over the Rockies.

De La Cruz walked and stole second in the first inning but was also caught trying to swipe home. He last singled and scored in the fourth before knocking an RBI double during the Reds' four-run eighth inning. The star shortstop broke out of a small five-game slump that saw him go 2-for-17 entering Monday's contest. De La Cruz is now slashing .251/.344/.469 with 38 extra-base hits and 45 steals through 91 games.