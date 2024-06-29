Montas (3-6) allowed a run on two hits and three walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against St. Louis.

Montas gave up an RBI sacrifice fly to Alec Burleson in the third inning but otherwise didn't face too much trouble. However, the Reds were shut out by the Cardinals and Montas was stuck with the loss. He generated 17 whiffs, his second-highest total of the year. He's produced back-to-back quality starts and has three in five outings this month. Montas lowered his season ERA to 4.23 with a 58:30 K:BB through 72.1 innings. His next start is projected to be on the road against the Yankees.