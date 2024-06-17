Reds manager David Bell said Friday that Gibaut (forearm) is scheduled to meet with a doctor soon before the next step in his rehab process is decided, MLB.com reports.

If Gibaut gets clearance to resume baseball activities upon meeting with the doctor, Bell noted that the right-hander could be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list in as soon as six weeks. Gibaut had been shut down all season with a right forearm strain before undergoing anterior interosseous nerve release surgery May 9.