Lodolo yielded two runs on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out four during the loss to Miami.

Lodolo kept the Marlins off the board through four innings before Jonah Bride knocked a two-run single in the fifth. Lodolo has failed to complete five frames in three straight outings since his win in Pittsburgh on June 18. During that three-start span, he produced a lackluster 11:9 K:BB over 13 innings. Lodolo finishes his first half with a strong 3.33 ERA and 81:24 K:BB through 78.1 frames.