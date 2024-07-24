Quantrill (7-7) earned the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Quantrill was solid Wednesday and got more than enough run support in an eventual 20-7 Rockies victory. It's the 29-year-old Quantrill's first win since June 11, though he's now turned in back-to-back quality starts. His ERA sits at 4.09 through 21 starts (114.1 innings) this season with a 1.34 WHIP and 86:43 K:BB. Quantrill's tentatively lined up to face the Angels at home in his next outing.