The Rockies reinstated Blackmon (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Blackmon has been held out of action since he strained his right hamstring June 18 against the Dodgers, but he was able to recover quickly and will now return from the IL following a minimum-length stay. The 37-year-old outfielder had been heating up at the plate prior to getting injured, slashing .333/.397/.509 across 63 plate appearances since the beginning of June. Sean Bouchard (back) was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.