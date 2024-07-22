The Rockies placed Marquez on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Marquez just made his season debut last week for the Rockies after working his way back from Tommy John surgery. It's not clear at this point how big of a setback this is, but certainly there has to be some level of concern given that the injury is to his pitching elbow. Noah Davis is taking Marquez's spot on the roster and is also a candidate to slide into his rotation spot Tuesday against the Red Sox.