Marquez (elbow) made the sixth start of his rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Hartford, covering 3.2 innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two.

According to MLB.com, Rockies manager Bud Black said Marquez's surgically repaired elbow came out fine following his latest rehab start, during which he built up to 69 pitches and hit 99 miles per hour with his fastball. Black suggested that Marquez will make one more rehab start with Hartford on Tuesday, and if all goes well, the right-hander's next outing will likely come with the big club. Marquez would line up for a start during the Rockies' final game before the All-Star break Sunday versus the Mets, but the organization may be more inclined to give him some extra time to recover from Tuesday's outing and wait until after the break before activating him from the 60-day injured list.