Marquez (elbow) will make one more rehab start before rejoining the Rockies' rotation next week, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Marquez holds a 9.58 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings in his first five rehab starts and in his last outing with Triple-A Albuquerque retired just two batters before getting pulled. His highest pitch count during his rehab assignment has been 52 (on June 16) and he threw just 33 pitches in his last start. Marquez is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.