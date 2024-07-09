Kinley allowed four earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning Monday against the Reds.

Kinley has worked as a setup man in recent appearances but was called upon in the eighth inning with the Rockies down 2-0 on Monday. He allowed a leadoff home run and then two of the next three batters he faced to reach base to account for the majority of the damage against him. The Rockies appear to be using a committee approach in the closer role, but Kinley's last save came on June 11.