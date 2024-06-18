Fernandez is hitting .277 with a .320 on-base percentage and five home runs in 201 plate appearances for Double-A Hartford.

Fernandez has established at past stops that he has at least plus raw power, but while he has improved as a contact hitter in a return to the Eastern League (64.2 Contact% in 2023, 77.7 Contact% in 2024), he's sacrificing impact at the dish. The Cuban right fielder has a poor 19.9 percent soft-hit rate and a career-worst 28 percent infield-flyball rate. He's still just 21 -- the eighth-youngest qualified hitter in the Eastern League -- and the park at Hartford is the most pitcher-friendly home park Fernandez will play in for as long as he remains in the Rockies organization.