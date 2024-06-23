Frazier was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rangers due to a right thumb sprain, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Frazier was slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat from the leadoff spot Sunday, but Nelson Velazquez will step in as the DH instead. Frazier sustained a right thumb sprain after colliding with Garrett Hampson in the outfield in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Rangers. Frazier is slashing .226/.273/.419 with one solo home run across 31 at-bats in June.