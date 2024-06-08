Marsh (5-3) got the win vs the Mariners on Saturday. He went five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out eight.

Marsh gave up a leadoff homer to J.P. Crawford but would settle in nicely, as he retired the next 13 batters in order. He struck out eight of those 13 hitters, which is a new season high and three away from his career high. Marsh ran into trouble in the fifth and wound up allowing four runs before being pulled, his third straight outing in which he's given up at least four earned runs. His ERA has gone from 2.72 to 4.05 over his last three starts, but he remains a key piece of the Royals' revitalized rotation this season.