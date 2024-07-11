Hampson went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in a 6-4 win over the Cardinals in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Hampson got the start in center field for the first half of the doubleheader, giving Kyle Isbel some rest. Hampson's last three hits have all been double, but they've come over a span of 17 at-bats across his last six games. The versatile 29-year-old is slashing .262/.301/.349 with six steals, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and no home runs across 135 plate appearances this season. He's mainly filled a short-side platoon role in center field, though he can play all over the diamond if necessary.