Hampson exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Hampson remains in the running for a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bench, but triggering his opt-out clause now allows him to reach free agency if he does not make the team. The utility player is battling Ildemaro Vargas for Arizona's final bench spot.

