The Royals reinstated Wacha (foot) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Wacha was placed on the injured list June 2 due to a non-dispalced left foot fracture he sustained on a comebacker against the Padres on May 31. He made one rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out six over four scoreless innings. Wacha is slated to start Saturday against the Rangers. To make room for Wacha, right-hander Steven Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.