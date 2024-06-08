Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the Royals' 8-4 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Pasquantino broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out double in the bottom of the fifth that brought home two. It was the 26-year-old's ninth multi-RBI effort of the season and his third over his last eight games. He now has 43 RBI this season, which is second on the Royals behind Bobby Witt. Pasquantino's been a steady producer in the middle of the Royals' lineup all season and will carry a .244/.317/.433 line into Sunday's game.