Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Pasquantino (hamstring) will go through a full workout Wednesday before being re-evaluated Thursday morning, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pasquantino -- who is dealing with a Grade 1-plus right hamstring strain -- did some cage work Tuesday and came out of it well. He has a chance of avoiding the injured list and playing Opening Day, but the Royals will wait to make a decision until they finalize their roster Thursday. If Pasquantino is in Thursday's lineup, it could be at designated hitter as the Royals look to ease some of the stress on his hamstring. An absence for Pasquantino would leave the Royals with Mark Canha, Salvador Perez and Cavan Biggio as options at first base.