Lange was removed from an appearance at Triple-A Toledo on Friday due to an upper-body injury, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lange made the Tigers' Opening Day roster and owned a 4.34 ERA in 18.2 innings before being sent to Toledo, making Lange's injury a hit to Detroit's pitching depth. He signaled to the dugout immediately after throwing a pitch and was grabbing at his side. While Lange did undergo an MRI on Saturday, the Tigers have yet to reveal the results of the test and early indications are that Lange sustained a severe injury.