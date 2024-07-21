The Tigers placed Olson on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

Olson's move to the IL comes one day after he was removed from his start in the Tigers' 7-3 win over the Blue Jays due to what the team had classified as right shoulder soreness. Follow-up testing evidently revealed that Olson had suffered a strain, and the diagnosis leaves the 24-year-old with an uncertain timeline for a return from the shelf. Olson's injury now creates two openings in the Detroit rotation, as Casey Mize (hamstring) was placed on the IL earlier this month.