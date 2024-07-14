Vilade went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 11-9, 10-inning win over the Dodgers.

Vilade got the start in right field but ended up moving to first base and left before the wild, comeback win ended for the Tigers. The 25-year-old also blasted his first MLB home run in the fifth inning. Vilade got recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, replacing Akil Baddoo on the roster, and the former could carve out a more regular role if he continues to hit, as he's currently batting a robust .294 with an .839 OPS across his first 17 at-bats of the season.