The Tigers outrighted Vilade from the 40-man roster Monday after clearing waivers.

Vilade spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Toledo, and across 108 games he slashed .278/.346/.449 with 20 stolen bases, 13 home runs and 64 RBI over 442 plate appearances. He did appear in 17 regular-season games for the Tigers and went 8-for-45 with one home run and five RBI.