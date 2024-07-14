Vest (2-3) tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 11-9, 10-inning victory over the Dodgers. He walked one and struck out one.

Vest was the last of six Detroit pitchers to appear in the contest, and he calmly navigated the top of the 10th inning on 12 pitches before Gio Urshela ended the game with a walk-off homer in the bottom half. The veteran righty has been solid once again this season with a 3.27 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 41.1 innings. Vest should continue to work in a high-leverage setup role for the Tigers ahead of Jason Foley, though it's a fairly fluid bullpen, and Vest could see some save opportunities down the stretch if Foley stumbles.