Ober (8-5) took the loss in the opening game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Ober held the White Sox to one run through his first five innings before Luis Robert launched a two-run homer in the sixth, putting Minnesota in a 3-0 hole in an eventual 3-1 loss. Still, Ober was able to deliver his fifth straight quality start -- he's posted a 2.17 ERA over 33.1 innings in that span. The 28-year-old Ober now sports a 4.14 ERA through 18 starts (100 innings) this year with an impressive 1.08 WHIP and 106:24 K:BB.