Duran (4-3) earned the win Sunday over the Astros, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Duran was tasked with keeping the game tied at 2-2 in the ninth inning, and he got the job done. He then earned the win when Christian Vazquez walked it off for the Twins with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame. Duran has dialed in with 11 scoreless outings over his last 12 appearances, allowing just two runs with a 10:3 K:BB in that span. For the year, the closer has a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 27.2 innings while converting 13 of 14 save chances and adding one hold.