Duran (6-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Phillies, pitching a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.

Duran came on in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied and made quick work of the Phillies, retiring the side in order. In the bottom half of the frame, Max Kepler ended the game with a walk-off single to give Duran his sixth win of the season. The 26-year-old quickly bounced back from last night's appearance where he allowed three earned runs and took the loss. The right-hander owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 32:12 K:BB while converting 15 of 16 save chances.