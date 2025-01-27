Ryan had an MRI in November that showed a "complete resolution" of the shoulder strain that ended his 2024 season in August, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He's thrown three bullpen sessions this winter.

Ryan suffered a Grade 2 teres major strain during a start Aug. 9 and missed the rest of the regular season. With a clean bill of health in the offseason, he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. He'll return to work at the top of the Minnesota rotation after going 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 9.8 K/9 in 23 starts last season.