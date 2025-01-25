Karinchak signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training.

A shoulder injury prevented Karinchak from playing in the minors until the end of last season, but he was effective during his rehab outings, giving up just two runs in 6.2 innings while striking out 12 batters and walking six. The 29-year-old righty owns a 3.10 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 165.2 career innings, and assuming he returns to a similar level of effectiveness post-injury, he should have a solid chance to win a job in Chicago's bullpen.