Shuster (1-1) took the loss Thursday against Cleveland, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks across four innings. He struck out two.

Shuster drew his first start of the season Thursday. Considering he'd thrown three innings four times this season and had only thrown one-third of an inning since June 27, there was optimism he'd be able to go deeper into Thursday's game but only made it two innings before being yanked. It's unclear if he was on a pitch count or if his removal was due to a lackluster performance. Regardless, the 25-year-old should be expected to head back to the bullpen, especially with Mike Clevinger (elbow/neck) expected to return next week.