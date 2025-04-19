Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox recalled Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

The White Sox will call upon Shuster to provide the big-league club with some additional pitching depth while Martin Perez (elbow) moves to the injured list. Shuster has been used exclusively as a reliever in the minors this year, turning in a 1.59 ERA through 11.1 innings.

More News